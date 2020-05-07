The MatchingFund raises over $140K during COVID-19 crisis

During the COVID-19 crisis, The MatchingFund and other partners teamed with local crowdfunding platform Donate2it to raise $140,250 so far for Hospitality Workers Relief, Food Banks and Food Distributing. About $52,000 of the total was raised in four hours on April 15.
Local partners are Southern Eagle Distributing, Louie’s Kids, Daniel Island Community Fund, Daniel Island Rotary, John and Georgia Darby Family and the Tradd Street Social Club.
Southern Eagle says it’s their way of helping hospitality workers with groceries or a meal or two from a local restaurant.
“We were trying to do something that could help as many people as possible and just make sure people are feeling comfortable and being fed and taking care of themselves," said Southern Eagle Distributing Consumer Marketing Manager. “We thought that this would be at least a good place to start."
So far, 2,232 people have signed up for a $50 egift card in the Hospitality Workers Relief Fund.
“More donations are needed to fulfill all the requests. 1,540 cards have been sent out so far," said Steve Dudash, chair of the MatchingFund.org.
Other current campaigns have Angel donors for One80 Place, American Red Cross, South Carolina Aquarium and Dorchester Paws.
Donate2it is the Lowcountry’s local crowdfunding solution, as evidenced by the more than $615,000 raised since inception on about $208,000 matched. Founded by Dudash, Donate2it is committed to serving the fundraising needs of the Lowcountry by partnering with area organizations to offer matching funds.