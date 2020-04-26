The Junior League of Charleston hosts virtual diaper drive

Starting Wednesday, April 22, the Junior League of Charleston (JLC) began hosting a virtual diaper drive to support the JLC Diaper Bank. In the past four weeks, the JLC Diaper Bank has distributed more than 35,125 diapers, free of charge, to Lowcountry families in need as part of the JLC’s COVID-19 relief efforts. The distribution of diapers served more than 718 children during this period and represents a 222% increase in demand which is expected to continue in the months to come. The JLC Diaper Bank needs the support of the community to help meet this need of the youngest members in the tri-county area.

The COVID-19 pandemic is disproportionately impacting children and families who lack access to clean diapers and other basic needs. Prior to COVID-19, one in three American families struggled to afford enough diapers to keep their infant or toddler clean, dry, and healthy. No state or federal child safety-net program allocates dollars specifically for the purchase of diapers; WIC and SNAP are nutrition-based programs and do not cover diapers. Diaper need can have profound and complex impacts on the health, mental, and economic well-being of children, families and communities.

Panic buying, hoarding, loss of jobs, school and daycare closures, stay-at-home orders, and business closures have forced more families to turn to the JLC Diaper Bank and our distribution partners for diaper assistance during this crisis. With the heightened demand for diapers and supply issues, suppliers are delaying shipments and some items are not available. To meet this rapidly increasing and urgent need for diaper assistance, the support of the community is essential for the JLC Diaper Bank to continue providing services to area families.

Starting April 22, the JLC Diaper Bank kicked off its annual spring drive to collect diapers, pull-up training pants, and monetary donations. There are several ways the community can support the JLC Diaper Bank and help address this critical and ongoing need in the community:

Make a donation to the Junior League of Charleston Diaper Bank: jlcharleston.org/support/donate

Donate to the JLC Diaper Bank Dollars for Diapers: justgiving.com/campaign/JLCDiaperBank

Donate diapers via the JLC Diaper Bank’s Amazon Wish Lists, Walmart-Registry for Good, or Target-Charity Registry: linktr.ee/diaperbank

Drop off diaper donations at the JLC office located at 51 Folly Road; contact the JLC office at 843-763-5284 to arrange pick-up of large donations

Donate diapers in the JLC Diaper Bank collection barrels at participating Bi-Lo stores: West Ashley: 1200 Sam Rittenburg Blvd. James Island: 860 Folly Rd. Johns Island: 3575 Maybank Hwy. Hanahan: 1000 Tanner Ford Blvd. Summerville: 975 Bacons Bridge Road and 1625 North Main St. Moncks Corner: 110 South Hwy. 52



“The JLC and our nonprofit partners are serving the Lowcountry during these unprecedented times. Community now, maybe more than ever, means so much to so many, and the impact that the Junior League of Charleston’s Diaper Bank is making in our community is an example of how our members can respond rapidly to address a dramatic and growing increase in demand,” says Beth Bailey, JLC President. “We are grateful for the support of our trained members and partners as we continue to end diaper need and make sure all families in our community during this crisis have access to a sufficient supply of diapers.”

For an updated list of collection locations, distribution partners, and to learn more about how the community and businesses can partner with the Junior League of Charleston Diaper Bank, visit jlcharleston.org/diaperbank or contact diaperbank@jlcharleston.org.