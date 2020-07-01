The Greater Charleston Rotary Club Auxiliary welcomes new officers

The Greater Charleston Rotary Club Auxiliary (GCRCA) recently held its annual meeting at Harbor Breeze in Mount Pleasant to install new officers.
President June Bunch called the meeting to order. After the opening invocation and prayer, Vice President Billie Bacon led the Pledge of Allegiance.
A new slate of officers was installed by Past President Edith Simmons:
- President Jamie Philippe (via a Zoom meeting)
- Vice President Martha Ohlinger
- Recording Secretary Sherry Gleim (not present)
- Treasurer Shari Stauch (not present)
- Corresponding Secretary Cynthia Meadows (not present)
- Members at large Linda Darby (not present)
- Martha Donehue (not present)
- Ex-Officio June Bunch (present)
The annual Rosa Murchison Connelley award, honoring the first president of GCRCA, was presented to Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy.
The members enjoyed a box lunch well presented by Harbor Breeze.
A “thank you” bouquet of roses was presented to Bunch as she graciously completed her 3rd term as auxiliary president.