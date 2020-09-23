The Elks National Foundation announces announce the 2021 Most Valuable Student scholarship contest

The Elks National Foundation is proud to announce the 2021 Most Valuable Student scholarship contest.
“The Most Valuable Student scholarship is available to all high school seniors who are United States citizens, said Rodly Millet, Mount Pleasant Elks Lodge Scholarship Coordinator. “Applicants do not need to be related to a member of the Elks.”
Submitted applications are judged on academics, leadership, service and financial need. The application is completed online and must be submitted by the Nov. 15 deadline.
The 500 national winners will be announced in April 2021. This year, the ENF is investing $4.2 million in college scholarships. The ENF will award 20 top scholarships ranging from $20,000 to $50,000. The remaining 480 runners-up will receive $4,000 scholarships. MVS scholars—all of whom demonstrate outstanding leadership skills and a commitment to service—are graduating from college at a rate of 90 percent, 30 percent higher than the national average.
Applications for the 2021 contest are available on the Elks National Foundation’s website. For complete Most Valuable Student scholarship contest details including the application, visit elks.org/scholars or enf.elks.org/MVS.
Contact Rodly Millet at rodlymill@gmail.com if you have any questions.