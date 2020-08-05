The East Cooper Newcomers Club connects members virtually

The East Cooper Newcomers Club is meeting the needs of its members by connecting virtually.
The first "Let's Connect Virtually" Zoom meeting will be Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. with speaker Hunter George discussing FEMA recovery programs and hurricane preparedness.
George is a retired newspaper editor who joined the Federal Emergency Management Agency as a reservist in 2011. He served in disaster operations for FEMA after Hurricane Sandy, Hurricane Irene, Alabama tornadoes, as well as Missouri, South Carolina, Nebraska and South Dakota flooding. He served as a member of the National Flood Insurance Program task force in Washington D.C. In his previous professional life, he has an extensive career as a reporter and editor of many publications. He served as a juror for the Pulitzer Prizes in journalism. His current civic involvement includes serving as a board member for his town home association and as a board member for the Society of the Descendants of the Signers of the Declaration of Independence.
East Cooper Newcomers Club offers a bridge to new friendships. You do not need to be new to the East Cooper area. All women are welcome to join.
The club is an active group of women who love living in the Lowcountry, especially the areas of Daniel Island, Isle of Palms, Mount Pleasant and Sullivan's Island. The club offers speakers, social activities for singles as well as couples, game and fun days, book clubs and outings to explore the Lowcountry. With the pandemic the club is currently limiting activities to small groups at outside venues and virtual speakers and social gatherings on Zoom.
Check the ECNC website for additional information at ecnewcomers.com.