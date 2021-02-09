The camellia brightens up the Lowcountry

Nothing warms the heart on a cold February day than a colorful bowl of camellias just picked from the yard.
This cold-hardy Asian shrub was introduced into the Lowcountry by Andre Michaux (1746-1802), royal botanist for King Louis XVI of France and who established an experimental botanical garden of 111 acres near today’s Aviation Avenue in North Charleston.
Michaux is said to have presented the first camellias brought into America to the Middleton family in 1786 which were planted in the gardens at their Ashley River plantation. Today Middleton Place has some 4,000 camellia bushes, including one of Michaux’s originals, the ‘Reine des Fleurs,‘ or ‘Queen of Flowers.’
Neighboring Magnolia Plantation and Gardens boasts the largest heirloom camellia collection in the country, with more than 1,000 cultivars represented in 20,000-plus plants, some dating back to the early 1800s.
Blooming in blends of pinks, reds, and whites, some 250 species of camellia exist. In the Lowcountry we have the Camellia japonica (blooming now) and the Camellia sasanqua, which blooms in the fall. The Lowcountry is also one of the few places where Camellia sinensis is grown — known more recognizably as the beverage called tea.