The American Cancer Society encourages everyone to Light Up the Lowcountry; “Lighting Hope” from home in support of cancer patients

During these unprecedented times, the American Cancer Society encourages outward support for cancer patients by asking community members all around the Lowcountry to place a luminaria bag in their driveways, on front porches, stoops-wherever they can be seen on Friday, May 8, at dusk. This “Lighting Hope” initiative is meant to show support and solidarity for cancer patients around our communities and to remember those we have lost to the disease.
“During this difficult time, cancer won’t stop and neither will we,” said Sundi Herring, senior manager, community development in the Greater Charleston Area. “To remember cancer patients and to make a difference in their lives, we hope people will donate to the American Cancer Society on #GivingTuesdayNow on May 5 and then display their luminaria bag for everyone to see the following Friday. It’s a tangible expression of how, with their gifts, we are keeping these hope-filed lights shining. ”
The COVID-19 pandemic and responses to help prevent its spread have had far-reaching impact on all Americans, and particularly on cancer patients and survivors. Risk of infection, overloaded health care systems, shortages of food and supplies, and economic challenges all create unique barriers to achieving and maintaining health while fighting cancer and after. To better understand the impact of COVID-19 on the vulnerable population of U.S. cancer patients and survivors, ACS CAN (American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, the advocacy arm for ACS) initiated a survey March 25. The survey was deployed across a two-week period to the 3,055 cancer patients and survivors participating in the Survivor Views initiative.
High-level findings include that:
- 50% of cancer patients and survivors reported some impact to their health care due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- 27% of patients who are currently in active treatment report a delay to their treatment and more than one in eight (13%) of those in active treatment have had care delayed without knowledge of when it will be rescheduled.
- The economic impact of the pandemic is affecting many cancer patients and survivors, with 38% of respondents reporting a notable impact on their financial situation that affects their ability to pay for care. Nearly half of cancer patients and survivors whose annual household income is $30,000 or less are worried that the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will make it hard for them to afford the care they need.
- A third of cancer patients and survivors are worried about the impact of COVID-19 on their ability to get treatment for their cancer, a concern that is particularly acute for those currently in active treatment (40% of whom express worry).
For a look into the survey’s complete findings, click here.
“Even though we cannot currently be face-to-face, we’re committed to continuing to fight cancer head-on and hope that the community will stand together with us, even when we’re apart," Herring added.
To make a luminaria bag, take a simple white or brown paper and decorate it in memory of someone you lost to cancer, or to show support for someone battling cancer. At dusk on Friday, May 8, place the bag outside where it can be seen. Secure the bag with sand, pebbles, a small canned item; illuminate with a candle, flashlight, glow stick or battery-operated candle.