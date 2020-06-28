That Summer Book Sale set for July 24,25

Looking for your next summer read and a way to support your local library? With the cancellations of two book sales due to COVID-19, the Charleston Friends of the Library have lost nearly $20,000 and need your help in being able to continue supporting Charleston County Public Library and its programming needs. Shop great books and support your library by coming to the Charleston Friends of the Library SUMMER Book Sale on July 24 & 25 at Charleston County Public Library's (CCPL) Main Branch located at 68 Calhoun St., Charleston, 29401. Browse through hundreds of gently used books, CDs, and DVDs at prices that can’t be beat.
Safety protocols include masked volunteers, sanitized shopping baskets, one direction lanes, social distancing, and adherence to occupancy levels.
All sale attendees will be required to wear a mask.
The Charleston Friends of the Library is a non-profit volunteer organization that raises money through book sales to help fund library services, equipment, training, materials and public programming. The Friends collect and sort donated books for resale to raise money.
Books, DVDs, and CDs, will be available with prices starting at $1 for paperbacks and $4 for hardback books. Items include mysteries, romances, classics, children’s books, local histories, cookbooks and a variety of non-fiction topics.
Event details:
- Friday, July 24, 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
- Saturday, July 25, 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Special Senior Shopping Hours Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-10 a.m.
- A special event for Friends of the Library members will be held at the Main Branch, Thursday evening, July 23 from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.
For more information on our SUMMER Book Sale, please visit CharlestonLibraryFriends.org or follow @chslibfriends on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.