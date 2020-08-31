That BIG Book Sale rescheduled for Spring 2021

That BIG Book Sale originally slated for Oct. 9-11 at the Omar Shrine has been postponed and tentatively rescheduled for May 27-30, 2021 due to COVID-19.
With the cancellations of two book sales and the postponement of That BIG Book Sale, the Charleston Friends of the Library have lost nearly $80,000 and need your help in being able to continue supporting Charleston County Public Library and its programming needs. Looking for your next read and a way to support your local library? Shop great books and support your library by coming to the Charleston Friends of the Library Pop Up Book Sales on:
- Saturday, Sept. 12: Baxter-Patrick James Island
- Saturday, Oct. 10: Wando Mount Pleasant
- Saturday, Nov. 14: Bees Ferry West Ashley
- Saturday, Dec. 12: Mt. Pleasant Regional
The Pop Up Sales will be 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. with the first hour dedicated to senior shopping. Books, DVDs, and CDs, will be available with prices starting at $1 for paperbacks and $4 for hardback books. Items include mysteries, romances, classics, children’s books, local histories, cookbooks and a variety of non-fiction topics.
Browse through hundreds of gently used books, CDs, and DVDs at prices that can’t be beat. Safety protocols include masked volunteers, sanitized shopping baskets, one direction lanes, social distancing, and adherence to occupancy levels. All sale attendees will be required to wear a mask.
Please follow @chslibfriends on social media for updates at and or directly support Charleston Friends of the Library by being a member or making a donation online at charlestonlibraryfriends.org. Becoming a Friend of the Library is a great way to show your support for the Charleston Public Library, help fund library programs and encourage reading in the community.
For more information please visit CharlestonLibraryFriends.org.