Teachers from across South Carolina to board USS Yorktown for Patriots Point’s Annual Teachers Conference

On June 29, teachers representing districts across South Carolina will board the USS Yorktown to participate in Patriots Point’s 9th Teacher Recertification Conference.
The two-day conference will include workshops aboard the warship and tours of the Medal of Honor Museum and historic Charleston.
“We are looking forward to a few days of fellowship with great teachers from across the state,” said Patriots Point Education Director Keith Grybowski. “Our goal is to inspire them with new ideas and stories from our country’s greatest heroes – our veterans. It’s been such a unique and challenging year for everyone in education, this conference will be more valuable to educators than ever before.”
The event concludes June 30 with a teacher appreciation banquet at 1:15 p.m. aboard the USS Yorktown that features guest speakers S.C. Representatives Linda “Lin” Bennett and Joe Daning.