Tax free weekend kicks off August 6

You can purchase computers, clothes, school supplies, and a variety of other items free of sales tax during South Carolina’s annual 72-hour Sales Tax Holiday.
The 2021 tax free weekend takes place August 6-8.
The South Carolina Department of Revenue reminds shoppers that eligible items can be purchased online and in-store without paying the state’s 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes during South Carolina’s Tax Free Weekend.
“Tax Free Weekend is a great way for South Carolina shoppers to save money, and it’s also a great way to demonstrate our support of South Carolina businesses who have struggled this past year,” said SCDOR Director Hartley Powell.
Tax-free items include computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, footwear, and certain bed and bath items. These tax-free items can be new or used and are eligible regardless of price. Cloth masks are also tax-free since they are considered clothing accessories.
Items that are not tax-free during the Sales Tax Holiday include digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, furniture, rental clothing or footwear, and items for use in a trade or business.
Last year, South Carolina shoppers bought more than $18.1 million in tax-free items during the Sales Tax Holiday.
- Online purchases of eligible items are tax-free too. Find cybersecurity tips at dor.sc.gov/securitycenter .
- Check with your local retailer for online shopping, delivery, or curbside pick-up options.
- Get the details and start planning your Tax Free Weekend by visiting dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend for shopping lists and FAQs.