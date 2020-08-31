Tank the Tortoise's travels in Mount Pleasant

Samuel Mayhew travels from New Orleans to Mount Pleasant for two weeks ever summer to visit his grandparents and uncle with his pet, Tank the Tortoise, in tow. This summer as Mayhew’s trip was concluding, Tank decided to take an adventure of his own and escaped from the Old Village neighborhood.
About an hour after his midday check-in, Mayhew went to check on Tank when he realized the 6-year-old turtle had escaped from his grandparents’ yard. Tank had dug a hole into the neighbor’s yard so they knew to head in that direction as they began their search.
A man two houses down had just returned from a run and told them he had seen the yellow tortoise a mile down the street.
But Tank didn’t stop there. An older couple saw him and picked him up to move him toward the nearest pond in the neighborhood. Tank is a sulcata tortoise or African spur thigh tortoise. Mayhew purchased him at a special reptile convention in North Shore, Louisiana five years ago. Mayhew also purchased a scorpion at the same convention but it has since passed away from old age.
“Tank will likely live until he is 70 to 90 years old. He is also the third largest turtle species in the world and he could get as big as 150-300 pounds,” Mayhew explained. “He is my lifelong companion.”
Right now Tank is only 7 inches long from head to toe, 5 inches wide and weighs close to 7 pounds.
As the search continued, Mayhew’s grandmother Sue Mayhew posted on social media asking neighbors to help her grandson find his tortoise before he had to leave town.
“I am extremely grateful. Everyone there was willing to let me search their yards, they’d come out and help me, people took down my phone number and people took pictures of him,” he said. “Everyone there was extremely helpful.
As he searched near the pond, he met a neighbor named Mark Stewart who had seen Tank eating figs in his yard. He had even taken a picture, not knowing that the turtle was out on the loose.
“He was probably one of the most helpful people there. He let me search his yard like three times. A few times he came out with me and searched his garage,” Mayhew said.
Stewart posted the picture of Tank on the social media thread Mayhew’s grandmother started in hopes other neighbors would keep a lookout for Tank.
Mayhew explained that tortoises are not used to having natural sugars or fruits like figs when they live in a desert. He normally feeds Tank fruits as a treat.
“Tank was munching down on the figs (in Stewart’s yard) for like 30 minutes to an hour so I knew he’d probably be back there to eat more figs. That’s why I kept checking that neighborhood,” he said.
He asked and searched yards but no one had seen Tank. He made signs, posted them around the area and waited. He also rode his skateboard up and down the street to look for Tank every few hours.
On the second to last day of his trip, about 24 hours after Tank had escaped, Mayhew went out on his skateboard to search again.
Just as he was passing by a truck parked two houses down from the yard with the fig tree, Tank made his way out into the street in front of Mayhew.
“I was smiling and laughing,” he said. “He called his adventure quits and we all joked that he tangled with the raccoons for 24 hours.”
Now, Mayhew is back in New Orleans where he has back in-person at school for the past several weeks. As for Tank, he’s spending time in the garage as opposed to outside as tropical storms and hurricane warnings threaten the Gulf Coast. Mayhem said he’s keeping Tank close by to prevent any more unexpected adventures.
“I even told him he was grounded,” Mayhew said.