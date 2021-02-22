Sweetgrass Half Marathon race to be held in May

The Mount Pleasant Recreation Department will host its inaugural Sweetgrass Half Marathon race on May 22 beginning and ending at the Park West Recreation Complex in Mount Pleasant.
The 13.1-mile route will include portions of Park West, Carolina Park and Darrell Creek.
There will be 13 age groups ranging from under 18 to 75 and over. Registration, capped at 500 runners, is now open and will be done exclusively online at runsignup.com. Pre-registration is $65 and all registration payments are final.
Visit MtPleasantRec.com for more information. If you are not a runner but would like information on sponsorship or volunteering, please email events@tompsc.com.