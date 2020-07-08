Susan G. Komen SC announces 2020 Walk Chair for virtual event this fall

Susan G. Komen Lowcountry Virtual MORE THAN PINK WALK announced on July 7 that Savanna James will be the 2020 Walk Chair. The virtual Walk celebration will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24.
James is the currently reigning Miss Summerville and an advocate for Komen South Carolina through her platform. She is passionate about spreading the message of breast cancer awareness through her title. She also underwent a double mastectomy in February 2020.
“Having a double mastectomy and reconstruction was not easy, especially at 24, but it is a decision that I am thankful I could make,” James said. “I am choosing to share my story and partner with Komen S.C. because there are many people who are unaware that they are living in the shadow of breast cancer, creating an overwhelming feeling of powerlessness. It is my hope that others will hear my story and seek help. I am more than pink, and I stand with the one in eight.”
“We are honored to have Savanna join us as chair of the Lowcountry Virtual Walk this year,” said Lucy Spears, Executive Director of Komen South Carolina. “She knows from personal experience how important our work is and has truly made it her personal cause.”
To register, visit komensouthcarolina.org.