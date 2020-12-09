Support your library with some holiday shopping

Looking for your next read and a way to support your local library? Shop great books for the upcoming holidays and support your library by coming to the Charleston Friends of the Library’s (CFOL) That Holiday Book Sale presented by Crews Subaru of Charleston.
When: Friday, Dec. 11 and Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The first hour is dedicated to senior shopping.
Where: Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd, Mt Pleasant, SC 29466
Browse through hundreds of gently used books, plus free CDs and DVDs. Prices start at $1 for paperbacks and $4 for hardback books. Items include mysteries, romances, classics, children’s books, local histories, cookbooks and a variety of non-fiction topics.
Safety protocols include masked volunteers, sanitized shopping baskets, one direction lanes, social distancing, and adherence to occupancy levels. All sale attendees will be required to wear a mask.
"The Holiday Book Sale is a wonderful opportunity to support our library system and do a bit of holiday shopping, either for those on your "nice list" or even just for yourself,” says Susan Hoffius, President of the Charleston Friends of the Library Board of Directors. “The books offered at this sale are the best of the best, sure to please all the readers in your life."
Looking for a volunteer opportunity to give back over the holidays? Volunteer with the Charleston Friends of the Library for That Holiday Book Sale starting on Thursday, December 10, with set up. They are also looking for cashiers, book sorters and take down help as well. Please visit their website if interested. (https://www.charlestonlibraryfriends.org/event/dec-wando-mount-pleasant-pop-up-book-sale/)
You can follow Friends of the Library on social media at @chslibfriends and or directly support them by becoming a member or making a donation on their website charlestonlibraryfriends.org.
Becoming a Friend of the Library is a great way to show your support for the Charleston Public Library, help fund library programs, and encourage reading in our community.