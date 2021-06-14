Summertime and the reading is easy for teens

When I think of summer I think of sun, surf, beach days and of course reading! There may be nothing better than a lazy day in a hammock soaking in the warmth of the Charleston sun, curled up with the latest installment of your favorite series.
If it gets too hot for you outdoors this summer, we can offer respite from steamy days in our public libraries. Not only respite, but also a chance to win free prizes in our Summer Reading Program.
This year at Charleston County Public Libraries, the theme of our summer reading program is “Tails and Tales.” Our summer reading program is not just for kids, it is for everyone.
This year in our Young Adult summer reading program, registered participants in grades 6 through 12 can log the pages and minutes they read and win great prizes.
If you read for five hours you will receive a free Wendy’s Frosty plus some other fun CCPL swag. Participants who read 15 hours will receive a book, a drawstring bag and some other cool passes.
Those who read 30 hours will win free admission to Patriots Point, a metal drink bottle and a CCPL Summer Reading t-shirt! Also, at the 30 hour stage you will automatically go into the drawing for the grand prize of a $50 Visa card.
If you are a CCSD student, you are already pre-registered in the summer reading program. Simply log in with your school user ID as your username and password and log your reading.
If you have assigned summer reading for school that you’ll be reading anyway, why not log it and win some free swag?
Teens outside the school district can participate too, you just need to register an account online at https://charlestonlibsc.readsquared.com
We also have some fun virtual “Tails & Tales” programs that will be running through summer so make sure you check those out. You can find a guide to our summer reading virtual programs at our website at https://www.ccpl.org/summeronline
If you need some recommendations to get you moving on your summer reading don’t forget to visit us in the Teen Space. The Young Adult staff have read some amazing books this year and can’t wait to share them with you. I know you will love them.
We will get you on the path to winning all the summer reading prizes – and set your sights on that grand prize.
One last thing; if you are traveling in July and want to pick up a few books to keep you busy while you are away, we will have some bundled books in different genres and topics that you can check out from our department.