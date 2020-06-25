Sullivan's Island to continue with Carolina Day event

The historical event commemorated each year on Carolina Day, June 28th, is the Battle of Sullivan's Island that took place on that date in 1776.
Even though the entire conflict took place on the island and was one of the first great American victories of the Revolutionary War, little had been done on Sullivan’s Island to mark the event until last year when the town, along with Battery Gadsden Cultural Center, began to reestablish a commemoration to complement activities in downtown Charleston organized by the Palmetto Society.
This year Carolina Day is scheduled to be celebrated on Saturday, June 27th. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, most of activities planned for Carolina Day in downtown Charleston have been canceled.
Sullivan’s Island has made the decision to go ahead with a scaled down celebration that will take place on the plaza in front of Town Hall on Saturday morning, June 27th, at 9 AM. Activities will include raising of the Moultrie flag, a proclamation by Mayor Patrick O’Neil, participation by the Daughters of the American Revolution, and a remembrance of the life of William Moultrie.
All citizens, including students of all ages, interested in learning more about the first significant event in Sullivan's Island history are encouraged to attend the ceremony on June 27th. Social distancing should be maintained at this outdoor event. Attendees are strongly encouraged to consider wearing masks.
Battery Gadsden Cultural Center is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation of the history and culture of Sullivan’s Island