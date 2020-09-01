Sullivan's Island lifts coronavirus beach ban on coolers, chairs, umbrellas

Chairs, coolers and umbrellas are once again allowed on Sullivan’s Island beaches.
Sullivan’s Island Town Council voted unanimously on Tuesday night to remove restrictions related to COVID-19 that have forbid lounging on the town’s beaches since May.
The emergency ordinance that allowed for little more than exercising or limited recreational activity on the beach was set to expire on Sept. 14.
The impact the restrictions were having on local businesses and improving infection rates were raised by town council during the discussion of whether to remove the restrictions early, ahead of Labor Day.
Certain restrictions remain in place and will continue to be enforced. Visitors must limit groups to three or less, unless family, and stay social distanced at least 6 feet apart at all times.