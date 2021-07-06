Stephen Hilton announces bid for SC House District 112

On Saturday, June 26 at at the Park West Recreation department in Mount Pleasant, Stephen Hilton announced his bid to represent SC House District 112 in Columbia.
Hilton is a long-time resident of Mount Pleasant, attending school at Pinckney Elementary, Cario Middle, and Academic Magnet High School and moving on to attend the University of South Carolina studying Aerospace Engineering.
If elected, Hilton said he plans to work towards education reform that will introduce financial education as a requirement so that all students are equipped with the necessary knowledge to avoid debt and grow their wealth after graduation.
Hilton said he also intends “to protect our beautiful Lowcountry, not only because it is the moral thing to do but it is also what our service economy runs on and why tourists flock with their dollars to our area.
Hilton believes that South Carolina needs to do more to expand new industries in the state as well as do more to protect the small business owner so the next pandemic or natural disaster brought on by climate change does not level the economy and leave people without jobs.
He said he also believes that financial and sex education is important and need to be expanded upon and woven into our public education curriculum.
“With young adults holding over a trillion and a half dollars in debt, a third of people having $0 saved for retirement, and half of people not being able to afford a $400 emergency,” Hilton said a proper financial education needs to be implemented that will “teach all students how to grow wealth, budget, and how to avoid negative debt.”
Such a plan he said would help young high school graduates avoid a lifetime of debt accumulation, while learning how to have a lifetime of wealth creation.
He also believes that proper sex education that does not focus on abstinence only, but rather safe sex will be a major force in driving down the South Carolina teen pregnancy rate which is one of the highest in the country at 22 percent.
At the age of 19, Hilton is confident that his youth offers a unique perspective to governing that no one else in the State House can share.
He said his age gives him “the ability to relate more closely to young people in our community and the difficulties they are feeling in education or the fears they harbor about adulthood and the lack of representation they feel, as well as the ability to relate and talk to young and mature adults about the issues they are dealing with day to day.”
To learn more about Stephen Hilton’s vision for South Carolina go to his website: hiltonforstate.com.