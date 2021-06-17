Spring Dean’s List students announced

The following college students were named to Spring Dean’s Lists at various universities:
Jack Griffiths of Mount Pleasant was named to the spring 2021 Chancellor’s List at the University of South Carolina Beaufort (USCB). To be eligible for the Chancellor's List, students must obtain a term grade point average of 3.50 or higher earned on a minimum of 12 credited semester hours.
Hector Romero of Mount Pleasant was named to the spring 2021 Dean's List at the University of South Carolina Sumter. To reach this academic achievement, students must maintain a grade point average of 3.50 or higher earned on a minimum of 12 credited semester hours at the end of the previous semester.
Skyler Ayers, Class of 2022, from Mount Pleasant, was named to the dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Vermont. She is attending the Grossman School of Business. To be named to the dean's list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.
Brady Zingerella of Mount Pleasant was named to the spring 2021 Dean's List at Georgia State University. To be eligible for the Dean's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Camden Ailinger from Mount Pleasant, a Digital Forensics and Russian and E European Studies major, was named to the spring 2021 Dean's List at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania. To be named to the Dean’s List a full-time student must have a semester GPA is 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester hours of course work.
Caroline Kingsley of Daniel Island completed courses with exemplary marks and made the Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester at Georgia College. Students who make a term average of at least 3.5 on 12 or more semester hours at Georgia College are named to the Dean's List.
Paige Culp of Mount Pleasant and Emily Rapach of Mount Pleasant were named to the 2021 Dean’s List at Berry College in Georgia. The Dean's List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.