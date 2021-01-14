Southeastern Wildlife Exposition will not be held in February

The non-profit organization, Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE) announced it will not move forward with hosting its 2021 event in February. The 39th annual event was originally scheduled for February 11-14.
SEWE organizers have been closely monitoring the pandemic and working in tandem with the city of Charleston and local and regional agencies to develop provisional plans for a 2021 event. However, with COVID-19 cases on the rise across the country, the organization faced making decisions that could compromise the safety of patrons and the integrity of the event.
SEWE will provide all patrons who purchased tickets and/or VIP packages with the following ticketing options:
Ticket Refund: SEWE will refund the value of the purchased ticket package (applicable for VIP, General Admission and Lowcountry Social tickets). Refunds are only available upon request and must be completed within 45 days of cancellation of the event. SEWE 2021 refund requests can be submitted online. Please contact sewe@sewe.com with questions or concerns.
Ticket Donation: The value of the purchased ticket package can be gifted to the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition as a tax-deductible donation.
Organizers are also working on other opportunities to provide patrons and partners with a taste of SEWE in the fall before the event makes its official return in February 2022 for the highly anticipated 40th year celebration, Feb. 17 through 20.