South Carolina Aquarium transfers rare sea turtle hatchling to Wild Dunes Resort

The South Carolina Aquarium Sea Turtle Care Center recently transported a rare, never-before-seen species of hatchling back to the coast. Now on display at Wild Dunes Resort, this gigantic, 5-foot-tall hatchling can be admired by guests entering the Wild Dunes Boardwalk Inn lobby. The hatchling was part of the Aquarium’s LEGO® BricksALIVE exhibit, which was removed in February to make way for their newest experience, “Monsters: From Micro to Mega.”
Made of over 20,000 LEGO pieces, it was built by the Aquarium’s Exhibitory Director, Kevin Kampwerth, and took more than 80 hours to build. With many of the pieces contributed by Aquarium visitors, the hatchling sculpture is a testament to the Aquarium’s 20-year commitment to sea turtle rescue, rehabilitation and release.
“Several of our sea turtle releases happen on the Isle of Palms beach, so we are thrilled that one of our most popular BricksALIVE sculptures was able to find a home at Wild Dunes Resort for Charleston visitors to continue to appreciate,” said Kampwerth.
The hatchling’s display in the lobby represents the close partnership between Wild Dunes Resort and the Aquarium. With monthly litter sweeps conducted on the resort’s beach and turtle-themed drinks supporting the Sea Turtle Care Center available at the bar, Wild Dunes is an invaluable supporter of the Aquarium.
“We greatly value our continued partnership with the South Carolina Aquarium and were honored to be chosen as the official home for its LEGO® BricksALIVE hatchling,” says Frank Fredericks, managing director at Wild Dunes Resort. “Wild Dunes Resort has worked diligently to bring a heightened awareness to sea turtle safety, from our beach sweeps and beach signage to our branded drinks, and we are thrilled to continue our efforts by displaying this fun and creative exhibit in our lobby.”