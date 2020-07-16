Sixth annual Chics of the Sea fundraiser postponed

The sixth annual Chics of the Sea fundraiser benefiting the Shem Creek Fisheries Fleet has been postponed until further notice due to the COVID-19 virus.

This yearly sold out event brings together the local community celebrating our Shem Creek Fleet their families and crew.

"The continued support for the local Fisheries community has been a blessing," said Shem Creek Fisheries Director, Grace Edwards. "The Chics of the Sea members are formulating a plan "B," which will not only sustain the Fleet but will include our local business partners as well."

An announcement regarding rescheduling will be made in September.