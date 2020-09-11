Six in Mount Pleasant's Scout Troop 20 achieve Eagle ranking

Six boys from Scout Troop 20 in Mount Pleasant held their Eagle Ceremony in July in an outdoor ceremony.
These group of boys started Scouts together in the first grade.
The Eagle Scouts are:
- Carson Davis
- Emerson Garris
- Dylan Googer
- J.H. Leigh
- Caelan Paquette
- Widman Woodhull
The following is what each scout did for their Eagle projects.
- Davis constructed three wooden enclosures to protect the recycling and trash containers from the local wildlife at the Center for Birds of Prey.
- Garris created an audio recording of the SC DMV driver’s manual and uploaded it to YouTube so that people with reading disabilities can use it to help attain their driver’s license.
- Googer made diabetes coping kits for kids at MUSC Children’s Hospital that are newly diagnosed with diabetes.
- Leigh constructed a multi-use platform with handicap accessibility at the Center for Birds of Prey.
- Paquette organized and executed a food drive for East Cooper Community Outreach that collected over 500 pounds for food for their pantry.
- Woodhull built three Wood Duck boxes for Charleston County Parks. He worked with the park system to identify an ideal location for the boxes and then installed them, plus a fourth box they already owned in the ponds at Bulow County Park.