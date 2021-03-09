Sibling duo wins Southern region piano competition

Sibling rivalries are real, but a brother and sister duo from Mount Pleasant put their piano talents together instead of competing against each other. Angela and Johnny Mei, piano students at the Charleston Academy of Music, won the Southern Division for the Music Teachers National Association Piano Duet Competition.
Their win landed them a spot in the national competition that occurred last weekend. While they did not place in the top three duets nationally, they were recognized as finalists on the national level.
“Since I teach them both individually, I always told their mom if you make one pianist of both of them it will be a perfect pianist,” said Irina Pevzner, the sibling’s piano teacher at the Charleston Academy of Music.
The two fuse their talents through playing duets. Angela, a 10th grader at Academic Magnet High School, and Johnny, a sixth grader at the Charleston County School of the Arts, advanced from the state competition to compete regionally and then nationally.
This year, the division competition was virtual due to COVID-19, which added a new element to the already high stakes. The pianists sent in a recording instead of playing via live stream because the audio quality is diminished during a live video. While this gave them the ability to record their performance numerous times, a higher standard of perfection had to be achieved.
“On one hand you would think recording a competition should be much easier: there’s no stress of being on stage, having one shot and everything that comes with that,” Pevzner said. “Well that’s the first thought but then you start realizing that in the recording you really need to hit a much higher standard. There’s literally no room for error because the judges can go back and listen more carefully.”
During a live competition, the judges are there all day listening to performances back to back. They may overlook mistakes because they did not have the ability to rehear the performance, so more human error is at play. In a recorded audition, any minute mistake can be listened to over and over again.
For Angela and Johnny, the potential extra scrutiny meant spending two weeks recording their 25-minute program.
“Plus, you don’t have any of that adrenaline rush that usually serves as an engine boost. This time, you’re just there in your own living room where you are every single day and having to find that energy to make the performance emotional,” Pevzner added.
The duo’s perseverance paid off as they won the Southern Division and moved on to the national competition. The national competition was the same virtual format, except the finalists had the option to use the same recordings from the division competition. Johnny and Angela chose to keep two out of four recordings and worked to perfect the others.
At the Charleston Academy of Music, Pevzner said the students have the privilege of receiving feedback from more than one instructor. Chee-Hang See, a piano teacher at the academy, also guided the siblings through the competition process.
Both Angela and Johnny are high achieving solo performers. Last year, Angela won the state-level MTNA solo competition and this year she was the runner-up. Previously, she received first place at the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities Junior Young Artist competition. Johnny won first place at the Steinway Junior Artist competition.
Not only is winning the MTNA Southern Division Duet their greatest achievement, according to Pevzner, it’s also the duo’s first win as a piano duet.
“They were both very experienced solo performances and I would say the biggest adjustments in duets is the issue of timing, rhythm. It has to be absolutely synchronized,” Pevzner said.
As a soloist, there is more leeway when it comes to speeding up or slowing down a piece. However, as a duet, they have to be on the same page.
Another technique the pair had to adjust to was two pianists with one pedal. Pevzner described the pedal “like spice in cooking; it makes the sound much more blended.” As a duet, they relied on one of them using the pedal, except in specific instances where they strategically switched off.
Pevzner said the two complement each other’s strengths and weaknesses: one is better musically while the other is better technically, and one is better feeling the mood and the other one is better at executing that mood. While the pair have an occasional argument, they do not have any strife towards each other, from Pevzner’s observations.
Pevzner said it’s a huge accomplishment for students from South Carolina to win the Southern division and then compete at the national level. She said neighboring states have stronger music education programs compared to South Carolina, especially considering the number of universities offering music degrees in the state can be counted on one hand.
One Charleston Academy of Music alumnus, Caleb Borick, placed third place nationally in the MTNA solo competition after receiving first in the Southern Division. He is currently a student at University of Rochester’s Eastman School of Music, but he was able to participate in the competition because the age group includes 18-year-olds. Pevzner said Borick is one of the academy’s success stories because he started taking lessons there around age six.
The Charleston Academy of Music has two locations, in Mount Pleasant and Charleston. It was established 18 years ago and Pevzner said the academy has made a name for itself by getting students to a high level and nurturing their talents.
“For us, it’s more than just music education on the surface because that alone is good for everyone, but we really believe in the power of excellence. Being excellent in music will lead them to excellency in any discipline they choose,” Pevzner said.
Watch the video of Johnny and Angela performing a duet.