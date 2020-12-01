Shop great books for the upcoming holidays while supporting your library

Looking for your next read and a way to support your local library? Shop great books for the upcoming holidays and support your local library by going to the Charleston Friends of the Library’s (CFOL) Pop Up Book Sale. Prices start at $1 for paperbacks and $4 for hardback books and include mysteries, romances, classics, children’s books, local histories, cookbooks and a variety of non-fiction topics.
The CFOL is a non-profit volunteer organization that raises money through book sales to help fund library services, equipment, training, materials and public programming.
The sale will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Regional Branch, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road. The first hour of the sale is dedicated to senior shopping from 10 to 11 a.m.
Browse through hundreds of gently used books at great prices, plus free CDs and DVDs. Safety protocols include masked volunteers, sanitized shopping baskets, one direction lanes, social distancing, and adherence to occupancy levels. All sale attendees are required to wear a mask.
In honor of National Friends of Libraries Week, CFOL launched its refreshed logo which emphasizes the organization is “Friends” of the library.
"When we began 2020, the board aspired to rebranding the Friends to reflect the new talent on our team and to reemphasize the ‘Friends’ in Charleston Friends of the Library.” Susan Hoffius, President, CFOL said. “National Friends of Libraries Week presented the perfect opportunity to unveil our new look while at the same time recommitting to being the best friend we can be to Charleston County Public Library."
Charleston Friends of the Library can be followed on social media for updates at @chslibfriends. To become a member or make a donation go to their website charlestonlibraryfriends.org. Becoming a "Friend of the Library" helps fund library programs and encourages reading in the community.