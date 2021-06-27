Set sail on the water with Charleston County Parks

Charleston County Parks maintains 19 public boat landings throughout Charleston County. During the summer months, these waterway access points reach their highest volume.
Boat landings are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and are self-managed, unstaffed facilities. During peak times (holidays, weekends), landings are very busy.
Landings with the highest traffic volume are:
- Folly Beach
- Wappoo Cut (West Ashley)
- Remley’s Point and Shem Creek (Mount Pleasant)
- W.O. Thomas Jr. (North Charleston)
- Battery Island/Sol Legare (James Island)
- John P. Limehouse (Johns Island)
- Plymouth (Riverland Terrace – James Island)
Canoes, kayaks and stand up paddleboards are better suited for launching at the following boat landings. Standard-sized or larger boats are not recommended.
- Pierpont on Church Creek (West Ashley)
- Penny Creek Landing (Willtown)
- Gadsonville and Paradise (Mount Pleasant)
Arriving at a landing and preparing to launch
CCPRC encourages boaters to be courteous to others. Use the make-ready lanes to prepare a boat for launching. After launching, patrons should move away from the ramp to allow access for others and they should not stay at the dock for an extended period.
Parking
On weekends and holidays, vehicles without boat trailers are prohibited from parking in spaces dedicated for boat trailers. Failure to heed this Charleston County ordinance carries up to a $500 fine from local law enforcement.
Rules and regulations
Boaters should read and follow all Department of Natural Resources (DNR) boating regulations at www.eregulations.com/southcarolina/huntingandfishing/boating/.
Helpful information can also be found at boat landings with kiosks. For a complete list of boat landing rules, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com/Boating.
In an effort to keep the boat landings clean and safe for both humans and wildlife, Charleston County Parks encourages the pack it in, pack it out program to reduce human-created impacts during guests’ visits by remembering that what is brought to the boat landing should be removed from the boat landing at the end of each visit.
Safety awareness
- Caution should be exercised at all public boat ramps.
- Tides, currents and natural conditions can greatly affect usage of ramps at any time. Serious drop-offs may be present at low tide.
- Two boat landings, Shem Creek and W. O. Thomas, have a life preserver (PFD) loaner program. This service is provided by a private business and PFD availability is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Vehicles should be locked and valuables removed from view. Charleston County Parks is not responsible for any lost, damaged, or stolen property.
More helpful hints
- Before leaving the house, make sure you can start your motor and have everything you need for a great day on the water.
- Check your fuel levels.
- Make sure someone who is not going with you knows your plan.
- Make sure the boat is plugged before launching your boat.
- Boat and trailer maintenance should be done prior to boat landing arrival.
Occasionally, boat landings and docks may be closed for repairs or upgrades; patrons are encouraged to sign up to receive email alerts about closures. For a full list of boat landings and to sign up to stay notified, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com/Boating.