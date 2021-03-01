Sergeant Kimberly Herring-Thomas to retire after 28 years of law enforcement service

Sergeant Kimberly Herring-Thomas retired Feb. 26 after 28 years of law enforcement service. Herring-Thomas began her career at the Mount Pleasant Police Department in 1993.
Early in her career, Herring-Thomas started strengthening ties between law enforcement and our community while working on the special operations team which covered bicycle patrol, school resource officer duties, and community policing. She was promoted to field training officer in 1995, corporal in 2000, and sergeant in 2013. In 2012 she was assigned as the traffic services supervisor after serving as a patrol team supervisor.
Sergeant Thomas-Herring was one of the department’s first crisis negotiators. She has left a positive impact on not only the officers that she trained and supervised over the years, but also those within the community. When asked what she was most proud of in her career, she recalled two lives she impacted early in her career.
One situation involved a pregnant teenager contemplating jumping off the Cooper River Bridge. Herring-Thomas spoke with the young woman for an extended period of time and convinced her to come down.
Later that year, Herring-Thomas received a note at the police department from that same woman who wanted Herring-Thomas to know that her baby had been born and was named, Kimberly, after Herring-Thomas.
She recalled another situation where she saved a man from jumping off the Cooper River Bridge by physically intervening to stop him. She was recognized as Officer of the Year for her actions.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department thanked Sergeant Herring-Thomas for her dedication to the agency and community.