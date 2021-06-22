You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Senior Sergeant Matt Salata recognized for 25 years of law enforcement service

Mount Pleasant Police Senior Sergeant Matt Salata

Senior Sergeant Matt Salata.

Senior Sergeant Matt Salata began his career as a police officer with the Town of Mount Pleasant in 1996. Since then, he has served in many roles including working as a supervisor in narcotics, criminal investigations, patrol, training, and currently as the school resource officer supervisor.

Senior Sergeant Matt Salata

The Mount Pleasant Police Department expressed its appreciation of Senior Sergeant Matt Salata (on right) for his 25 years of service at a recent Town Council meeting.

Salata has also served as a training officer and an instructor in firearms, defensive tactics, and Taser. His experience with the Town also includes SWAT and the swift water rescue team.

Salata travelled with a team of officers to Biloxi, Mississippi after hurricane Katrina to assist in hurricane relief efforts.

Senior Sergeant Matt Salata at work

Senior Sergeant Matt Salata at work. He has spent 25 years is various roles in the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Along with his numerous instructorships and certifications Senior Sergeant Salata was recognized by the police department as rookie officer of the year (1997), corporal of year (2001, 2002, 2004, 2006), and supervisor of the year in 2010.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News