Senior Sergeant Matt Salata recognized for 25 years of law enforcement service

Senior Sergeant Matt Salata began his career as a police officer with the Town of Mount Pleasant in 1996. Since then, he has served in many roles including working as a supervisor in narcotics, criminal investigations, patrol, training, and currently as the school resource officer supervisor.
Salata has also served as a training officer and an instructor in firearms, defensive tactics, and Taser. His experience with the Town also includes SWAT and the swift water rescue team.
Salata travelled with a team of officers to Biloxi, Mississippi after hurricane Katrina to assist in hurricane relief efforts.
Along with his numerous instructorships and certifications Senior Sergeant Salata was recognized by the police department as rookie officer of the year (1997), corporal of year (2001, 2002, 2004, 2006), and supervisor of the year in 2010.