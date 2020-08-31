Second annual ‘Light the Way for Hope’ event to be held virtually on Aug. 31

Local communities in Charleston and around the world are coming together on Monday, Aug. 31 to remember those who have died due to drug overdose.
Observed on the 31 of August every year, International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) seeks to create better understanding of overdose, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, and create change that reduces the harms associated with drug use.
WakeUp Carolina is partnering again with Mount Pleasant Police Department and The Charleston Center for the 2nd Light the Way for Hope. We are asking friends and family to submit a name and/or photo of a friend or loved one to be honored at the remembrance vigil. Email information to info@wakeupcarolina.org.
This year WakeUp Carolina is asking the community to join us virtually for Overdose Awareness Day 2020 ‘Light the Way for Hope’ at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug.31.
It will be aired at youtube.com/c/mtpleasantpd Mount Pleasant Town Hall front green will have luminary bags with all names of loved ones to be honored this day set up for 24 hours for family and friends to visit.
Schedule for Light the Way for Hope 2020:
- 7 p.m. - Narcan Training
- 7:45 p.m. - Remembrance remarks from Mount Pleasant Mayor, Will Haynie; Mount Pleasant Chief of Police, Carl Ritchie; Overdose Survivor, Chad Logan; Family Member, Amanda Bull
- 8:00 p.m. - Remembrance Vigil video of the lives honored by family and friends
By holding an event this year, the people of the Tricounty Charleston area are joining themselves to a global movement for understanding, compassion and change.
In 2019, there were 874 IOAD events of all kinds, held in 39 countries.
People and communities came together to raise awareness of one of the world’s most urgent public health crises – one that, unfortunately, is not going away.
WakeUp Carolina’s executive director, Nanci Shipman’s statements regarding this important event: “We are putting on Light the Way for Hope to honor our loved ones who have lost their life due to an overdose. As well as giving support for those in the community that there is hope.”
“By coming together to remember them, we stand together to say that overdoses are preventable in our community. That is why we are offering a free Overdose Prevention, Narcan training and distribution. Lives can be saved by reversing an overdose and equipping them with recovery resources.”
“Overdose can affect anybody and one of the messages of this day is that the people who overdose are our sons, daughters, neighbors, mothers, friends, fathers, brothers and sisters – they are loved, they are missed and we honor their life.”
“No family should ever have to go through the pain of losing a loved one because of an overdose alone. We are here.”
“We encourage members of the community with lived experience to support and share this event and to stand in solidarity with our community and with the men, women and families who have been personally affected by overdose.”
Eventbright registration for Overdose Prevention and Narcan Training is required to receive the Narcan kit:
eventbrite.com/e/august-wakeup-carolina-virtual-take-back-training-event-tickets-116622094825
Friends and family can submit the name and/or photo of their friend or loved one to be honored at the remembrance vigil by emailing the photo and name to: info@wakeupcarolina.org.