SCDSS recognizes Foster Care Awareness Month

May marks National Foster Care Awareness Month and provides an opportunity for the South Carolina Department of Social Services to draw attention to the need for foster parents across the state.
Children come into foster care when their parents cannot safely care for them and no other alternative for placement exists. As of May 1, the SCDSS Foster Care Dashboard showed more than 4,400 children in foster care in South Carolina.
“Foster parents provide a temporary safe and loving home when our children need it most and, this month, we proudly recognize our foster parents who have opened their homes and hearts to care for our state’s most vulnerable children and youth,” said DSS State Director Michael Leach.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, SCDSS has taken proactive steps to provide support and guidance to foster parents and group home providers who partner with the. “These times have presented new challenges to foster care case management, yet we have seen foster parents and licensed providers stepping up in a major way to help make sure children are safe and thriving,” Leach said. “We can’t appreciate everyone enough for their help in promoting the safety and well-being of children across South Carolina.”
Efforts to recruit foster homes cannot and will not stop during this pandemic. South Carolina needs additional homes so children can remain in their counties of origin, sibling groups can stay together, and teens can be cared for in the home of a loving family. SCDSS is continuing the licensing process for families who have expressed an interest in fostering. Many of the steps to begin the process can be completed online and trainings are being offered virtually.
To become a foster parent or to learn more about ways to support foster parents in your community, visit www.scfamilies.org or call 888-828-3555.