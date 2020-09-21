SCDPS reminds parents, caregivers to check car seats during national Child Passenger Safety Week

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety announces that September 20-26 is national Child Passenger Safety Week and encourages parents to take advantage of the resources and information shared to ensure their children are buckled up and riding safely. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), over half (59%) of all child safety seats are used incorrectly.
Motor vehicle collisions are a leading cause of death for children. In 2017, NHTSA reports that 37% of all children killed in car crashes were unrestrained. Car seats, booster seats, and safety belts are vital to keeping children safe in motor vehicles.
SCDPS will join NHTSA in its annual campaign dedicated to helping parents and caregivers ensure their children are in the right seat—every trip, every time. The week will include virtual activities on the SCDPS social media pages and website, including educational videos featuring the South Carolina Highway Patrol. These videos will focus on a different topic for each day: selection, direction, location, installation, harnessing, and will conclude with National Seat Check Saturday on September 26.
“Our troopers see children every day riding unbuckled or in restraints that are unsafe or not appropriate for their age and size,” said South Carolina Highway Patrol Col. Christopher Williamson. “We highly recommend getting your children’s car seats checked with a certified Child Passenger Safety technician so you can be sure they are restrained safely.”
According to the SC Child Passenger Safety Law:
Infants under two years old must be secured in a rear-facing car seat until the child exceeds the height or weight limit allowed by the manufacturer of the car seat before moving to a forward-facing car seat.
A child at least age 2 or under 2 who has outgrown the manufacturer’s height or weight limits for a rear-facing car seat must be secured in a forward-facing car seat in a rear seat of the vehicle until the child exceeds the highest height or weight requirements of the forward-facing car seat.
Children who are at least four years old who have outgrown a forward-facing seat may be moved to a booster seat until they meet the height and fit requirements for an adult safety belt.
A child at least age 8 or at least 57 inches tall may be restrained by an adult safety belt if the child can be secured properly by an adult safety seat belt.
The safest place for all children is in the back seat.
Car seats and booster seats should be registered with the seat manufacturer for important safety updates or recalls that may occur. Parents and caregivers can view more information on car seat safety and locate a certified technician at www.nhtsa.gov/carseat, or at the SCDPS website, https://scdps.sc.gov/buckleupsc/safety_seat_law.
