SCDNR, GADNR investigating fish mortality event in Savannah River

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), along with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (GADNR) are investigating a fish mortality event in the Savannah River between North Augusta, South Carolina, and Augusta, Georgia.
The vast majority of the dead and dying fish are American shad. American shad migrate up the Savannah River each spring to spawn, after which most of them die naturally as part of their life cycle.
High spring water flows this past spring allowed the migrating shad to pass into the Augusta Shoals area of the river. After spawning, most of those fish died naturally and can now be seen floating below the shoals.
SCDNR and the S.C. Dept. of Health and Environmental Control are responsible for investigating fish kills in the state.
To report a fish kill, call SCDNR at 1-800-922-5431.
Please visit dnr.sc.gov/environmental/reportfishkill.html for additional information.