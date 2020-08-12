SCDMV adds online renewal for beginner's permits and IDs

Residents can now renew their South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles beginner's permit or identification card at SCDMVOnline.com. The new transaction is available for eligible South Carolinian's and is another way citizens can complete their DMV business from the comfort of home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These transactions utilize documents the agency already has on file,” said South Carolina DMV executive director Kevin Shwedo. “We are constantly looking at ways to save people a trip to an SCDMV branch and additional online transactions accomplish that while allowing the agency to continue social distancing."
When you click on the green button to renew your beginner's permit or ID, you will see the screenshots below which will prompt you to login with your beginner's permit or ID card number, social security number, and date of birth to proceed with the transaction. The social security number and name associated with the number must match.
What will prevent a customer from renewing online?
- If a customer's identification card or beginner’s permit is expired by more than nine months, he or she must visit an SCDMV branch to renew. In the case of a beginner's permit, if it's expired by more than nine months, the customer must take the knowledge test again. A knowledge test costs $2, and a beginner's permit costs $2.50. Customers must make appointments for this transaction.
- If there are any active suspensions associated with the beginner's permit, it is not eligible to renew online.
- Also, to renew an ID card online, customers must be within the renewal eligibility period which is defined as not more than 12 months from the date of expiration on the card.
For more information visit SCDMVOnline.com.