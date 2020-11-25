You have permission to edit this article.
SC State Parks to offer free admission Friday

Admission will be free at state parks in South Carolina on Friday, Nov. 27, as the Park Service joins the national #OptOutside initiative. The promotion encourages people to spend some time in the great outdoors the day after Thanksgiving.

Charles Towne Landing

Charles Towne Landing State Historic Site in West Ashley is where English settlers established a permanent colony in 1670 exactly 350 years ago.

“State parks are some of the most beautiful outdoor settings in South Carolina and are ideal places for family outings,” said Paul McCormack, director of the State Park Service. “We open the gates to nearly 90,000 acres of natural beauty and cultural wonder, from the deep forests of the Blue Ridge to the state’s settlement site at Charles Towne Landing.”

Normally, admission would range from between $3 to $8 per person at most state parks. For more information visit SouthCarolinaParks.com.

