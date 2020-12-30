SC State Parks start the New Year with First Day Hikes

State Parks in South Carolina invite people to start the new year with an invigorating hike in the great outdoors on Friday, Jan. 1. Trails designated for the self-guided hikes are mostly a half-mile to 3 miles in distance and cover easy terrain, ideal for families and for hikers of all levels.
The opportunities are part of the national First Day Hikes program that helps people recharge with an exhilarating excursion outside. In past years, First Day Hikes were ranger-guided treks along nature or historic trails, or plunges into lakes and the surf.
This year, however, to respect safety protocols under the COVID-19, the hikes will be self-guided. Some parks will allow groups of no more than 10 people.
Park visitors can pick up brochures and materials at the park office and enjoy their excursion at their own pace. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Hand sanitizers and stickers will be available at park offices while supplies last. Log in your hike at the park office to receive them.
A list of participating state parks within a short distance of Mount Pleasant and their First Day Hikes opportunities are below.
Charles Towne Landing State Historic Site
Phone: 843-852-4200; charlestowne@scprt.com; 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston. History Trail; Easy 1.5 miles.
The trail starts at the Visitor Center and loops through the historic area of the park including the fortified area, past the Adventure sailing vessel, the cannons, and through the Waring Gardens before ending back at the Visitor Center. Check in with the staff to log your hike.
Colonial Dorchester State Historic Site
Phone: 843-873-1740; colonialdorchester@scprt.com; 300 State Park Road, Summerville. Walking tour trail; Easy ½ mile.
The trail begins in the main parking lot, where you can pick up the self-guided walking tour brochure.
Edisto Beach State Park
Phone: 843-869-2156; edistobeach@scprt.com; 8377 State Cabin Road, Edisto Island. Beach walk to inlet; Easy 3 miles.
Hampton Plantation
Phone: 843-546-9361; hampton@scprt.com; 1950 Rutledge Road, McClellanville. History Trail; Easy ½ mile.