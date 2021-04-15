Satellite voting unit available for Sullivan's Island municipal election

A new satellite voting unit will be used for the Town of Sullivan’s Island Municipal Election on Tuesday, April 27.
Eligible citizens will have an opportunity to vote absentee at the Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration’s (BEVR) new satellite voting unit at the Sunrise Presbyterian Church located at 3222 Middle Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“This new mobile precinct allows us to get out in communities to make absentee voting more convenient for our citizens,” said BEVR Project Manager Isaac Cramer.
Important dates:
- April 27: Absentee satellite voting at Sunrise Presbyterian Church from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- April 30: Last day to request an absentee by-mail ballot. Citizens can request absentee ballots by contacting the BEVR. Absentee ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on May 4 to the BEVR office, located at 4367 Headquarters Road, North Charleston 29405. Voters can also drop off absentee ballots at the satellite voting unit.
- May 3: Last day to vote in-person absentee.
- May 4: Municipal Election for a mayoral seat and three council seats. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Absentee voting qualifications: https://www.charlestoncounty.org/departments/bevr/absentee-voting.php
Citizens who have questions can:
- Chat with a Board of Elections staff member online: https://www.charlestoncounty.org/departments/bevr/index.php
- Email the BEVR: bevr@charlestoncounty.org
- Or call: (843) 744-VOTE (8683)