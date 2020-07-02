S.C. State Election Commission introduces scVOTES.gov

As of June 30, the State Election Commission’s voter education website has a new address: scVOTES.gov. The switch to the .gov domain name was made to help maintain the public’s trust in the information and services provided through the site.
Before the change, scVOTES.gov was scVOTES.org. Having the .gov extension will help voters easily recognize the site as a trusted source of information. Domain names using the .gov extension are regulated by the federal General Services Administration (GSA) meaning only verified federal, state and local governments can use a .gov address. Voters will know when they see “scVOTES.gov,” they have arrived at the official website of the S.C. State Election Commission.
The old .org domain extension will continue to exist indefinitely, and visitors will be automatically redirected to the new scVOTES.gov address. The SEC encourages anyone using an scVOTES.org link on their website or other materials to update those links to scVOTES.gov.