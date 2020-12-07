Running to Make a Wish come true

It was a cold Saturday morning, but that wasn't an impediment to the runners who took part in the 5k Holiday Wish Run in the Old Village District of Mount Pleasant.
The run began at 8 a.m. outside Alhambra Hall and ended at about 9:30 a.m. in the same location. The runners were all ages from young children to the over 70 crowd. The course wound through the lovely old neighborhood and its tree-lined streets. These runners were determined to make it to the finish line to benefit the Make a Wish South Carolina organization.
Carmen Scott, who organized the event, announced to enthusiastic cheers at the end of the run that they had earned enough to make the wish of a Lowcountry child come true. She said she hoped this event would become an annual tradition in Mount Pleasant.
One little participant, Beazie Cheek, had been running with a group of children but somehow got separated and ended up crossing the finish line on her own. However, her family, still on the course, were looking for her, not realizing she had finished the run by herself.
All was well as Mount Pleasant police helped reunite Beazie with her dad and then she watched her mom run to the finish line toward her with open arms. Tears and smiles followed.
Make-A-Wish is the nation's largest children’s wish-granting organization. It grants wishes for children with critical illnesses. There are 60 national chapters and each operates on a grassroots level. Make a Wish South Carolina is completely local and only fundraises and grants wishes in the state and has granted the wishes of more than 1,200 children over the past eight years.
As an affiliate of Make-A-Wish America, it collaborates with sister chapters around the globe to make wishes come true. For example they are able to fulfill "big" wishes, such as the one where a child from South Carolina met the Pope in Italy.
To learn more go to https://wish.org/sc.