Roper St. Francis Healthcare selects Dr. Jeffrey DiLisi to serve as president and CEO

Dr. Jeffrey DiLisi has been tapped as president and chief executive officer for Roper St. Francis Healthcare, the Lowcountry’s largest healthcare system for adults. This marks the first time in Roper St. Francis Healthcare’s history that a physician will lead the private, not-for-profit healthcare system.
DiLisi will spearhead the healthcare system’s efforts to provide superior access to quality healthcare while carrying out its mission of “healing all people with compassion, faith and excellence.” He starts on Dec. 7.
“Roper St. Francis Healthcare is a flourishing healthcare system with a history of service to the community, and I could not be more honored to join this team at this moment in its history,” DiLisi said. “Roper St. Francis Healthcare has a tradition of quality and pride in its care, and I am humbled to serve alongside its tremendous caregivers.”
DiLisi most recently served as senior vice president and chief medical officer of Virginia Hospital Center, a 394-bed not-for-profit, teaching hospital in Arlington, Va. Under his leadership, Virginia Hospital Center was named one of the Joint Commission’s Top Performers on Key Quality Measures for consistently high levels of evidence-based practice. The hospital has received 16 consecutive “A”s for safety and “Top Hospital” recognition for four of the past five years from the Leapfrog Group, along with a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
He was responsible for major procedural and ancillary areas accounting for 60 percent of the hospital’s revenue, and he led the hospital’s successful application to join the Mayo Clinic Care Network, which includes thousands of physicians collaborating to improve outcomes and advance care.
Roper St. Francis Healthcare is a partnership between the Medical Society of South Carolina and one of the country’s largest faith-based health organizations, Bon Secours Mercy Health. DiLisi said he’ll leverage his experience working with the Mayo Clinic to fully realize the resources associated with Bon Secours Mercy Health so local patients can continue to be better served.
“Roper St. Francis Healthcare is able to tap into a world-class system with methods of care that have already proven valuable in other markets around the country,” DiLisi said. “I look forward to utilizing Bon Secours Mercy Health’s knowledge and expertise so that Roper St. Francis Healthcare is a model for delivering high-quality care at an affordable cost to patients.”
A native of Pitman in Southern New Jersey, DiLisi grew up around medicine. His father was a family doctor who treated patients inside their home, which doubled as his office. His family’s kitchen was next to the office, and patients occasionally would knock on the door during dinner because they knew “the doctor was in.” His first job, at age 18, was as a patient transporter at the local hospital.
“With Dr. DiLisi, we have a medical leader who has delivered both the greatest and most tragic news to patients and their loved ones, and this experience brings an invaluable patient-centered perspective and sense of compassion,” said Dr. Brian Cuddy, chair of the Roper St. Francis Board of Directors. “Dr. DiLisi recognizes the enormous responsibility of caring for people and keeping our community healthy because he’s lived it his entire life.”
After earning a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Duke University, Dr. DiLisi received his medical degree from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia and went on to earn a Master of Business Administration from The Fuqua School of Business at Duke.
Outside of work, he loves to golf, stay fit, cook, travel and play the piano. He’s also a huge Duke basketball fan. Dr. DiLisi and his wife, Wendy, have been married for 14 years and have two children.