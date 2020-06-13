Roper St. Francis Healthcare announces new Center of Excellence for Obstetrics

Roper St. Francis Healthcare is creating a Center of Excellence for Obstetrics at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital that will enhance both the quality of service as well as patients’ delivery experience.
Construction is expected to begin in the next 60 days at the West Ashley hospital to improve its birthing suites. The renovations will make the rooms brighter and larger. They will continue to be staffed by some of the highest qualified doctors and nurses in the region.
“Creating a Center of Excellence for Obstetrics at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital will dramatically enhance the depth and breadth of services available to women in the Lowcountry,” said Anthony Jackson, chief operating officer at Roper St. Francis Healthcare. “We hope these improvements will enrich the hospital’s outstanding reputation and that it will help further differentiate this hospital in our market.”
To create the Center of Excellence for Obstetrics, Roper St. Francis Healthcare will consolidate deliveries to two hospitals – Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital. Deliveries will no longer take place at Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital beginning in 2021. Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital will continue to offer expansive women’s services, and plans are also in the works to grow surgical and oncology services to continue to meet the community’s needs.
Facility improvements at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital will increase patients’ rooms to twice their normal size and include spa-like bathrooms and amenities for family members. Design plans call for rooms to incorporate cool and comforting tones and art work. The renovated unit will have the same look, comfort and feel as the women’s unit at Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital so delivering moms have a uniform experience across the healthcare system.
“Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital is consistently recognized as the ‘best place to give birth,’ and we are thrilled that these new improvements will benefit patients and complement the technological advancements and highly qualified physicians that the hospital already offers,” said Dr. Lauren Hamilton, medical director of OB/GYN services at Roper St. Francis Healthcare.
The Women’s and Children’s Center at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital features advanced services, including outpatient OBGYN clinics, Maternal Fetal Medicine Program, an Obstetrical Emergency Department, a robust Obstetrical Emergency Department complete with advanced technology and operating rooms, a Level II Nursery, and a separate Mother and Baby Unit.