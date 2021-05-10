Regional library closing for technology and interior renovations

Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) is closing the Mount Pleasant Regional Library, at 1133 Mathis Ferry Road, on May 29 at 5 p.m. to undergo renovations as part of an ongoing referendum-funded project.
The library, which is the fourth regional branch to receive renovations following the closure of the Otranto Road, Hurd/St. Andrews, and John’s Island libraries in 2020, will receive the following updates:
- New interior finishes
- Replacement of shelving
- Refreshed collection items (books, audiobooks, etc.)
- New furniture
- Technology upgrades
- New designated children and teen areas
Once construction is underway, it is expected to take approximately one year to complete. The designs were created by McMillan Pazdan Smith, while M.B. Kahn is handling construction.
During the closure, items placed on hold will automatically be rerouted to the Village Library at 430 Whilden Street in Mount Pleasant.
Patrons who wish to route their items to another location may either select another location when placing a hold online or call one of our branches. The Mount Pleasant Regional branch will continue operating their phone number, 843-849-6161, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. so patrons can connect with staff. The phone number will remain active through Friday, June 11.
Book returns will remain available on site until Friday, June 11. After this date, patrons can return items to any other open location.
In 2014, Charleston County voters passed a $108.5 million referendum to build five libraries and update the existing branches. As part of that project, the Wando Mount Pleasant Library opened in June 2019, the Baxter-Patrick James Island Library opened in November 2019, the St. Paul/Hollywood Library opened on June 8, 2020, and the Bees Ferry West Ashley Library opened on Nov. 2, 2020. Construction on the Keith Summey North Charleston Library is set to begin later this month.
For more information on CCPL, visit ccpl.org or connect with the library on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.