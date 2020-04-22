Red Cross helps over 310 people after April 13 storms; over 3,400 meals and snacks served

Disaster-trained team members with the American Red Cross of South Carolina continue to help over 310 people after strong storms and multiple tornadoes hit parts of South Carolina on April 13.
A week later, the Red Cross of South Carolina continues to:
- Help over 320 people impacted
- Had over 1,700 overnight shelter stays in hotels across the state.
- Served over 3,400 meals and snacks
- Made dozens of mental health contacts
Red Cross case workers continue to work with the dozens of families affected to meet their immediate disaster caused needs. Our teams are also continuing damage assessment work where needed. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, our response is adjusted but our mission remains the same. We are conducting a large portion of our response virtually.
We are committed to helping those impacted recover from these storms. If you need help due to this storm, please call: 1-800-REDCROSS.