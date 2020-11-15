Red-cockaded woodpecker meeting to consider moving bird from endangered list

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will hold a public hearing on the proposed downlisting of the red-cockaded woodpecker.
The virtual public hearing will be held on Dec. 1 via Zoom and teleconference, in accordance with COVID-19 pandemic public gathering rules.
The public hearing will allow the public an additional way of commenting on the proposed downlisting of the red-cockaded woodpecker from endangered to threatened, and help ensure that the best science and information is considered in the final ruling, said Service Regional Director Leo Miranda.
The Sept. 20 proposal follows decades of conservation partnerships on behalf of the woodpecker, which saw its populations and numbers increase across its range.
There is a 60-day public comment period ending on Dec. 7, 2020. The public hearing is at 6-9 p.m. Eastern Time, Dec. 1.
The public hearing will provide interested parties an opportunity to present formal, oral comments regarding the proposed rule. Comments previously submitted on this proposed downlisting will be fully considered and do not need to be resubmitted.
When the red-cockaded woodpecker was listed as endangered under Endangered Species Conservation Act (precursor to the ESA) in 1969, there were estimated to be fewer than 4,000 clusters (groups of cavity trees used by one or more woodpeckers) of the birds. Today, the Service estimates that there are nearly 7,800 clusters ranging across 11 states from southern Virginia to eastern Texas.
The Service’s proposal to reclassify the red-cockaded woodpecker is based on a peer-reviewed species status assessment, a scientifically rigorous review of a species’ current and projected status.
Registration is required to join the public hearing, via Zoom or teleconference, and to provide oral arguments. For information on how to register, or if you encounter problems joining Zoom the day of the meeting, visit the following website for detailed information:
https://www.fws.gov/southeast/wildlife/birds/red-cockaded-woodpecker/#recovery-plan-section
While the public informational meeting will be an opportunity for dialogue with the Service, the public hearing is not; it is a forum for accepting formal verbal testimony. The time allotted for individual oral statements may be limited. Therefore, anyone wishing to make an oral statement at the public hearing for the record is encouraged to provide a prepared written copy of their statement to us through the Federal eRulemaking Portal, or U.S. mail. There are no limits on the length of written comments submitted.
For additional information on the Service’s proposal to reclassify the red-cockaded woodpecker, please visit our FAQs at https://bit.ly/36C1hp8