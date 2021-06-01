Read, log, and win this summer with CCPL’s Summer Reading Program: Tales and Tails

Summer is here and Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) and the Charleston County School District (CCSD) formed a joint initiative as part of the library’s annual Summer Reading program, which provides incentives for reading during the summer months.
Registration for Summer Reading opened on May 25, and the programs for children, teens and adults run from the beginning of June until the end of August.
Summer Reading features a lineup of free virtual online events and programs, as well as outdoor programs and prizes provided by community sponsors.
“Summer Reading is the perfect time to read for fun while keeping students engaged,” said CCPL Executive Director Angela Craig. “CCPL has always been a partner in educational success, with our Summer Reading program our way to help fight the summer slide.”
This is the fourth year that CCSD and CCPL have partnered to implement the programs, and as part of the collaboration, every CCSD student has been automatically registered for the program that corresponds to their age. Students simply use their CCSD username as their Summer Reading username and password, and can begin logging their reading.
We are grateful for CCPL's strong dedication to serving the children and families of this county," added CCSD Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait. "They are providing our students with a fun, engaging way to build their literacy skills. Opportunities like the Summer Reading Program are critical as we collectively continue to recover from the pandemic.”
Non-CCSD students or adults who wish to sign up for Summer Reading may register online.
This year’s theme for Summer Reading is Tails and Tales, and there are prizes and virtual and outdoor programs for all ages, including adults. Prizes will be available for pickup at library branches. Instructions for pickup will be released at a later date.
Children ages 11 and younger can earn prizes for five, 15 or 30 hours of reading or listening to stories. Prizes include the SC Reading Medal, a Summer Reading T-Shirt, coupons for local restaurants, and vouchers for local attractions such as the SC Aquarium or Patriots Point, and more. Listeners can win prizes as well. Young children who complete 23 of the 25 early literacy activities receive a board book, shaker egg, activity scarf, and more.
Students entering grades 6 through 12 can win prizes for reading whatever they like. Teens are rewarded when they read five, 15, and, 30 hours. Prizes include earbuds, a sports bag, vouchers for local restaurants and attractions, SC Stingrays tickets, a Summer Reading t-shirt, and more. At the end of the program, one winner at each branch will be chosen to receive a $50 Visa gift card and a four-pack of Charleston County Water Park passes.
Participants ages 18 and older earn prizes for reading five, 15, and, 30 hours. Prizes include a brand-new adult title, and a Summer Reading t-shirt, free admission to Patriots Point, entry into a drawing for a Grand Prize, and more.
Patrons of all ages can enjoy a loaded schedule of free virtual programs on CCPL's Facebook page (facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary) and website (ccpl.org) including live discussions, STEM activities, crafts, cooking lessons, and more.
To register for Summer Reading, or for more information on virtual online programs, prizes and prize pickup, reading lists and more, visit ccpl.org/summeronline or contact your local library branch.