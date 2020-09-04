Rawle Murdy partners with Turning Leaf to keep men out of prison

Rawle Murdy (RM) announces its new partnership with Turning Leaf, a 501(c)(3) organization that exists to keep men out of prison.
Each year more than $80 billion in taxpayer funding is spent on the nation’s prisons. A majority of those incarcerated remain trapped in the system with 67% rearrested within three years of their release. Turning Leaf, an innovative reentry program is working to change that, with 80% of graduates never being rearrested.
Turning Leaf was created by Amy Barch in 2012 to address the issue of recidivism. The program consists of four months of group therapy and transitional employment to help men think differently so they can stay out of prison. Turning Leaf only selects applicants who have the most barriers as they return home from prison and are at the highest risk of rearrest. The program has been so successful in changing behavior and reducing recidivism rates that it’s been hailed as a national model by former U.S. Deputy Attorney General, Sally Yates.
“2020 has been a year of incredible progress as our country has been forced to address the systemic injustices that have remained in the background for far too long,” said Bruce Murdy, managing director, Rawle Murdy Associates. “Thankfully, Amy and her organization have been ahead of the curve, achieving undeniable success to reduce recidivism. We couldn't be more excited to partner with Amy and the entire Turning Leaf team to tell their story and bring these life-changing opportunities to more men so that they can break the prison cycle for good.”
“This year, more than ever we’ve seen how broken the criminal justice system is,” Murdy said. “Our mission is to give men the skills they need to break the prison cycle that far too often traps them. We have had tremendous success in helping men get out and stay out. We’re excited to partner with Rawle Murdy to expand our reach so we can help men around the country break this cycle and bring real, lasting life-change.”
Participants in the program spend a portion of their time as employees earning a livable wage at the on-site screen printing shop, where they learn valuable skills to prepare them to reenter the workforce and maintain employment upon graduation. While the screen print shop has been serving local businesses, charities and government agencies for years, this year Turning Leaf began printing t-shirts for retail sale in response to the social justice movement sweeping the country.
To purchase a t-shirt, get involved or learn more, visit turningleafproject.com