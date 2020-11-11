Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center announces new Chief of Staff

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center recently announced that Dr. Christopher D. Blasy was chosen as their new Chief of Staff. Dr. Blasy will oversee all clinical operations at the medical center and its six outpatient clinics.
A U.S. Air Force Veteran, Dr. Blasy is also a family physician with leadership experience in private practice, military medicine and VA health care. He began his career as an engineer after graduating from the Air Force Academy. He attended medical school at Michigan State University and spent several years as a solo practitioner in family medicine before relocating to Hinesville, GA.
He enters his new role with vast experience caring for wounded and injured service members and military retirees in a variety of roles with the Department of Defense. His VA career began as Associate Chief of Staff for Primary Care at the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center in Saginaw, Michigan. In 2014 he was named their Chief of Staff. Dr. Blasy also served two years as the Chief of Staff for the Dublin VA Medical Center. He joined Charleston VAMC in January 2019 as the Chief of Primary Care.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Blasy to our leadership team,” said Ralph H. Johnson VAMC Director and CEO Scott Isaacks. “He is a proven leader at our VA, already enhancing our primary care service since joining our staff nearly two years ago. His expertise, experience, and diverse professional background will be a tremendous benefit to our VA as he advises and leads our clinical services.”
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center is a tertiary care teaching hospital providing complex care from cardiology to neurology to primary and mental health care for approximately 80,000 veterans along the South Carolina and Georgia coast. The medical center includes six community-based outpatient clinics, a 20-bed nursing home, women’s health, and the full range of inpatient and outpatient care, including medical and surgical intensive care. For more information, visit www.charleston.va.gov.