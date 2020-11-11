Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center announces new Chief of Staff

Mount Pleasant, SC (29464)

Today

Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially during the afternoon hours. High 81F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.