Quilt of Valor presented to Marion Marauders Society president, John Evans Jr.

On May 18, Marion Marauders Society president and life-long resident of Mount Pleasant, John Cecil Evans Jr., was presented a Quilt of Valor by the All Saints Lutheran Church’s “All Saints Quilters.”
Evans had been nominated for the quilt because of his 23 years of military service, his participation in the Marion Marauders Society (president since 2009), his advocacy of veteran programs and most importantly his leadership of the Society’s Wreaths Across America sponsorship since 2012 (3,323 wreaths sponsored to date).
Evans was medically retired from the military in 1989 after serving 23 years in the SC Army National Guard, which included five years of active duty.
Evans told the quilt presenter “receiving this quilt has lit a fire under me to do more so that I can live up to the honor that this quilt deserves, thank you and God bless our military.”