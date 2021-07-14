Publix Charities awards grant to ECCO to address hunger in East Cooper

East Cooper Community Outreach recently announced it received a $5,000 grant from Publix Super Markets Charities to support Healthy Families in the Wake of COVID-19 – to recognize that each client ECCO serves has an individual experience with financial hardship, to meet those individuals where they are with compassion and efficiency, and to help them recover, manage, or begin again.
Established in 1966, the Publix Super Markets Charities aims to meet the needs of the people in the communities, in which Publix operates.
“The Publix philosophy aligns perfectly with ECCO’s mission and values. We are honored to be partners in the fight against hunger in our community, especially in these unique circumstances caused by COVID-19,” stated Stephanie M. Kelley, Executive Director of ECCO.
When the pandemic hit the Lowcountry last March, it impacted those most vulnerable neighbors the hardest. With record-high unemployment and layoffs, residents arrived at ECCO desperate for financial assistance and food.
In the Lowcountry community this year more than 3,500 people received assistance through ECCO’s programs and services. Although some were current clients of ECCO, over 850 arrived at ECCO for the first time.
ECCO was born and built to respond to emergencies like COVID-19. Well known in the community as a food pantry, ECCO became a haven for those struggling to put food on the table. From March 2020 to March 2021, ECCO provided emergency prepacked food to over 1,800 households in East Cooper communities. Over those 12 months, ECCO distributed more than one million pounds of food to those in need in the local community.
In the past year, ECCO has helped 413 people with $623,206 in financial assistance – a 53 percent increase in the number of people over the same period in 2019-2020, and a 90 percent increase in financial support.
Because of the ongoing financial hardship caused by the pandemic, 32 percent percent of families receiving emergency financial assistance received multiple months of support to help lessen the possibility of eviction, foreclosure, or utility disconnections.
The support of organizations such as the Publix Super Markets Charities makes it possible for ECCO to continue providing programs and services to residents in their time of need. The investment into the organization directly supports ECCO’s mission and helps those experiencing a wide array of challenges including food insecurity and financial distress.
To help in the recovery of those who have faced and continue to face distress due to the pandemic, ECCO provides individualized support. ECCO’s Client Navigation team works with clients and their families, recommending services that support their social, emotional, and financial well-being.
“ECCO’s ministry of ‘Neighbors Helping Neighbors’ has been the heart of the organization’s impact since 1989. We are grateful to Publix Super Markets Charities for their support, which makes it possible for ECCO to continue providing help and hope in times of need,” said Kelley.