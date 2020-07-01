Proposed I-526 Lowcountry Corridor East Project to hold virtual public meeting

Due to health and safety concerns, a Public Information Meeting will now be held online only for the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor EAST project. It will be available online at 526lowcountrycorridor.com from July 15th to August 15th. As part of this online meeting, the public comment period and survey will also last until August 15th and are available on the website.
The I-526 Lowcountry Corridor EAST project runs 11 miles from Virginia Avenue in North Charleston to approximately US 17 in Mount Pleasant. As a Planning & Environment Linkages (PEL) study, the purpose of the project is to determine the needs along the corridor on I-526 from Virginia Avenue in North Charleston to US 17 in Mount Pleasant. The purpose of the virtual meeting is to provide the public access to the information online that would have been provided during an in-person meeting. It will provide an opportunity to discuss the needs of the I-526 corridor, explain the PEL study process, and provide an update to the community on the project. Another purpose of the meeting will be to gather input from the public or any interested organization on historic or cultural resources in the area. SCDOT is seeking input as a part of this virtual public information meeting to assist in identifying information relative to this project.
Tentative project schedules for completion of this Planning and Environment Linkages (PEL) Study will be discussed. Maps of the project study area and existing conditions will be available, and citizens may ask questions and provide comments regarding the possible social, economic, and environmental effects of the project. Property owners and business owners on or near the project area are urged to attend.
Additional information concerning the project may be obtained online at www.526lowcountrycorridor.com or by contacting Project Manager Joy Riley at 843.258.1135 or 866.632.5262 (toll free). Persons with disabilities or limited internet access who may require special accommodations should contact Ms. Betty Gray at 803-737-1395.